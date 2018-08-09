Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t bother to learn the facts on Medicare-for-all: Kennedy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is like the jelly of the month club. Her interviews are the gift that keeps on giving the whole year! Last night she clarified where all the great savings will come from in her recession-inducing Medicare-for-all plan: no more funerals!

Huh? So messiah Bernie is going to keep people from dying, because people only die as a result of private health care systems. So Canadians are immortal? Got it.

Facts are never a problem for Ocasio-Cortez, because she doesn't bother to learn them. People will still die when Bernie’s president and every sector of the economy is made public, and there is no guarantee people will live longer or better because of anything in this utopian stomach churner.

What is proposed is a 40% pay cut for doctors and providers, and somehow that'll pass the savings onto you. If you like your doctor, you won't be able to keep your doctor, because your doctor won't be a doctor anymore if her pay is cut that drastically. Would you stay in your thankless, government-run, bureaucratically hobbled job if you had to take that much of a bath doing twice as much work for less money? Hell to the no, and nor should you.

The numbers don't add up for this pie-in-the-sky gobbledygook. Voters may be confused about the future of health care thanks to both flaccid parties, but this electile dysfunction won't be cured by the little blue pill of Democratic socialism that can't provide basic answers to critical questions. How do you pay for it? Not enough people are dying to find out.

