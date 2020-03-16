NYSE checks visitors' temperatures amid coronavirus concerns

Visitors entering the New York Stock Exchange on Monday were stopped at the door to complete health questionnaires and have their temperatures checked amid new coronavirus concerns, photographs show.

Guests were greeted by attendants wearing masks, gloves and white lab coats, and were asked questions, such as whether they’re sick or if they’ve been in contact with those who are. After having their temperatures taken, each person’s hand was stamped to show they’d been cleared for entry.

The latest changes at the NYSE come in the wake of a global new coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 69 people in the United States and infected at least 3,700 Americans.

It’s unclear if, or how long, the trading floor will ultimately close, with one source telling FOX Business’ Liz Claman: “[The Wall Street trading floor] may be federally ordered to close. The situation is changing day by day, hour by hour.”

A second anonymous source estimated there was an “80 percent chance that Tuesday or Wednesday it will be mandatory that the floor shuts down.”

Meanwhile, global stock markets are plunging as airlines cut service and public-facing companies shut their doors.

A surprise cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve on Sunday appeared only to rattle investors.

