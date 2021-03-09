Novavax CEO says 150M COVID vaccine doses can be manufactured per month

Novavax CEO and President Stanley C. Erck joined FOX Business' “Varney and Co.” to discuss the manufacturing capability and efficacy of his company’s two-shot coronavirus vaccine.

He told host Stuart Varney the Novavax vaccine will likely available first in the U.K., which is where the company’s first phase 3 efficacy trial took place. The vaccine makers' phase 3 trial in the U.S. with 30,000 participants is still ongoing.

STANLEY C. ERCK: “We've got two different manufacturing sites in the U.S. and we've got 10 manufacturing sites globally. And the expectation is, by roughly the third quarter of this year, that we would be at a manufacturing rate of roughly 150 million doses per month. And some of that will be in the U.S. and some of it will be outside the U.S.

…

I think we have the only efficacy data for a vaccine against three strains of the vaccine. We've got the original, which is called the Wuhan strain, and we have shown that we have 96% efficacy against that strain. And then in that same trial, we showed that against the U.K. strain, which is what is now circulating in the United States, was shown 86% efficacy. So very good efficacy. And then when you get [to the South African strain], we got efficacy in the 50% range. Still good efficacy.

…

One of the advantages of our vaccine, it's very stable and it gets stored at just standard refrigerator temperatures and can be shipped at those standard refrigerator temperatures globally.”