Novartis to sell allergy shots in the US amid EpiPen shortage

Novartis subsidiary Sandoz will begin selling emergency allergy medicine from partner Adamis Pharmaceutical Corp. in U.S. pharmacies, it said on Tuesday, amid a shortage of Mylan's competing product, EpiPen.

Known as Symjepi, the single-use epinephrine auto-injector was previously only accessible in hospitals. It will now be available at pharmacies in both adult and youth doses.

While EpiPen remains the dominant product for severe allergic reactions, manufacturing issues have led to a shortage in the U.S. and other countries. It has been on the Food and Drug Administration’s shortage list since last year.

“Our collaboration with retail partners will enable patients and their caregivers to conveniently access SYMJEPI, a cost-effective treatment option with a compact and user-friendly design,” Sandoz president Carol Lynch said in a statement.

Mylan, which purchased the rights to sell EpiPen in 2007, faced intense pressure from lawmakers and advocates when it previously raised the cost of the product by 400 percent, ultimately up to over $600 for a pack of two auto-injectors.

Last year, Teva Pharmaceutical received approval for a generic version of EpiPen.