New photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO suspected killer released

Over the weekend, the FBI released a series of new photos of a male person of interest "wanted for questioning" as part of the ongoing investigation into the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The poster, which shows three images of the suspect's face, while he was in New York City, the location of the brazen streetside killing.

The NYPD disclosed that they believe the suspect left Manhattan. The FBI on Friday officially became involved in the case.

Last week, NYPD, released the following information:

"The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help–if you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)," the NYPD said on X. "There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the shooting that killed Thompson as a "brazen, targeted attack" and said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence."

Thompson was killed Wednesday morning after an unidentified individual fired at him outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where parent company UnitedHealth Group was slated to hold an event for investors.

The event, which was called off, was supposed to give investors an update on UnitedHealth Group’s "long-term strategic growth priorities and its efforts to advance high-quality health care, including through a continued focus on improving the consumer experience and expanding value-based care," according to a November press release.

UnitedHealth Group said in a statement it was "deeply saddened and shocked" by Thompson’s killing.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," the company said. "We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Thompson had been at the helm of the insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group for over three years. He was 50.

The segment offers various types of health insurance plans for individuals, businesses and others through its UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, Medicare & Retirement, Community & State and Global units.

Tens of millions of people in the U.S. get their health benefits through it.

Shares of parent company United Health Group fell nearly 10% last week.

Danielle Wallace, Alexis McAdams and Eric Revell contributed to this report.

This story has been updated on 12/8/24 to reflect new developments.