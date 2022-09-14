Prostate Cancer Foundation gala raises millions for cause

The 22nd annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala raised millions toward cancer research this summer.

Total sponsorships and ticket sales were valued at $1.3 million and the live auction raised more than $6.5 million for the foundation’s work.

The auction lots included a four-day Home Run Challenge MLB package, two VIP access packages to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas and a 2023 Fisker Ocean 1 SUV.

The Aug. 27 event, which was held at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, also supported the Annual PCF Pro-AM Tennis Tournament.

The dinner party included musical performances by Daryl Hall and John Oates and ABBA.

Notable attendees included Deepak Chopra, Alex Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Candace Bushnell, Katie Couric, John Paulson, Rob and Cindy Citrone and David Rubenstein.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Milken, the foundation is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation has funded nearly $800 million of research by 2,200 scientists at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries.

That research now impacts 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and food as medicine.