Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Charity

Prostate Cancer Foundation gala raises millions for cause

Alex Rodriguez, Deepak Chopra, Oliver Stone among guests, performances by Hall & Oates, ABBA

close
October is breast cancer awareness month. Dubin Breast Center Director Dr. Elisa Port says a lot of progress has been made but there’s still a ‘long way to go.’  video

Breast cancer awareness: Leading surgeon on what women need to know

October is breast cancer awareness month. Dubin Breast Center Director Dr. Elisa Port says a lot of progress has been made but there’s still a ‘long way to go.’ 

The 22nd annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala raised millions toward cancer research this summer. 

Total sponsorships and ticket sales were valued at $1.3 million and the live auction raised more than $6.5 million for the foundation’s work.

The auction lots included a four-day Home Run Challenge MLB package, two VIP access packages to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas and a 2023 Fisker Ocean 1 SUV.

The Aug. 27 event, which was held at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, also supported the Annual PCF Pro-AM Tennis Tournament. 

US FORMULA SHORTAGE TO IMPROVE BY OCTOBER, GERBER CEO PROJECTS

The dinner party included musical performances by Daryl Hall and John Oates and ABBA. 

Image 1 of 4

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) 22nd Annual Gala at the Parrish Art Museum (Credit: PMC) | Fox News

Notable attendees included Deepak Chopra, Alex Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Candace Bushnell, Katie Couric, John Paulson, Rob and Cindy Citrone and David Rubenstein.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Founded in 1993 by Michael Milken, the foundation is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research.

Image 1 of 4

Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) founder Michael Milken and Alex Rodriguez (Credit: BFA) | Fox News

The Prostate Cancer Foundation has funded nearly $800 million of research by 2,200 scientists at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That research now impacts 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and food as medicine. 