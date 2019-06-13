'Medicare for all' ultimately hurts seniors, CMS Administrator Seema Verma says

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma said Thursday that the Medicare-for-all plan endorsed by some Democrats strips Americans from private coverage and places them into a government-run bureaucracy.

“Medicare-for-all is something that is going to hurt seniors,” she said during an interview on “Bulls & Bears” Thursday. “Our seniors have paid into the Medicare program their entire lives and they deserve better than to face long wait lines and access problems.”

In her latest criticism of a government-run health care plan, Verma said doubling down on failed government solutions prevents Americans from making the best decision about their health care.

“If we look at what’s happened with Obamacare, all we’ve seen is double-digit rate increases and a lack of choices,” she said. “We want the American people to have affordable, high-quality care.”

Verma said a government-run health care system is the driving factor to physician burnout cost.

“With Medicare-for-all they would face almost a 40 percent reduction in their fees. That will lead to major access problems for all Americans as a lot of doctor’s offices would essentially close down,” she said.