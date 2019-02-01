Medicare for all, is Medicare for none: HHS Secretary Alex Azar

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, a contender for the 2020 presidential election, is co-sponsoring a plan to implement “Medicare for All.” However Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the platform would do exactly the opposite.

“Addressing that issue generally, not that one particular individual's comments,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “Let me say – Medicare for all, is Medicare for none."

The government-run system, which currently only covers seniors, would extend coverage to everyone. But in Azar’s opinion, the platform would only break promises to elders and millions of Americans.

“What it really is about is undermining our promise to our seniors through the Medicare program that it’ll be there for them when they need it,” he said. “And it’s also about taking insurance away from the 140 million plus Americans who have private insurance through their employers.” Some major insurance providers include Aetna, owned by CVS, United Health and Cigna to name a few.

When the Affordable Care Act was signed into law by President Barack Obama in March 2010, he vowed that Americans could keep their insurance if they liked it. However, Azar said the current round of ideas have left this promise out.