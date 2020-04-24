Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Lysol-maker urges people not to inject disinfectants as coronavirus treatment

'Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body'

Reuters
close
Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for science and technology William Bryan discusses disinfectants and the powerful impact solar light, heat and humidity have on the half-life of coronavirus on surfaces. video

New study shows coronavirus impacted greatly by heat, humidity, sunlight

Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for science and technology William Bryan discusses disinfectants and the powerful impact solar light, heat and humidity have on the half-life of coronavirus on surfaces.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients' bodies.

"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),'' the company said.

Trump said researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting light or disinfectant into their bodies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?'' he said. "It would be interesting to check that.''

Reckitt said due to recent speculation and social media activity, it had been asked whether internal usage of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus.