Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Health Care

Kaiser Permanente, unions reach labor deal to avert strike

The Alliance of Health Care Unions and Kaiser Permanente jointly announced the agreement

close
UMass Memorial Health Care president and CEO Dr. Eric Dickson describes how hospital vaccine mandates could worsen staff shortage problems. video

Hospital system notices lower-wage health care workers 50% more resistant to COVID vaccine

UMass Memorial Health Care president and CEO Dr. Eric Dickson describes how hospital vaccine mandates could worsen staff shortage problems.

An alliance of unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states called off a strike notice after reaching a tentative labor deal Saturday with the health care network.

The Alliance of Health Care Unions and Kaiser Permanente jointly announced the agreement, staving off a potentially crippling strike in which 32,000 employees, most of them in Southern California, threatened to walk off the job this coming Monday to protest understaffing and wage cuts for new hires.

Kaiser Permanente

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: General views of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

Additional members of the alliance, comprised of 21 local unions, authorized a one-day "sympathy strike" on Nov. 18.

KAISER PERMANENTE SUSPENDS MORE THAN 2,000 WORKERS FOR IGNORING VACCINE MANDATE

Agreement on the four-year contract includes annual wage increases, while maintaining health benefits for employees, and new staffing language to continue to protect employees and patients, the statement said.

"This agreement will mean patients will continue to receive the best care, and Alliance members will have the best jobs," said Hal Ruddick, executive director of the alliance,. "This contract protects our patients, provides safe staffing, and guarantees fair wages and benefits for every Alliance member."

Kaiser Permanente

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 27: General views of Kaiser Permanente Hollywood Medial Offices on January 27, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

Christian Meisner, the chief human resources officer at Kaiser Permanente, said the agreement "underscores our unwavering commitment to our employees by maintaining industry-leading wages and benefits."

KAISER PERMANENTE WORKERS PLAN TO STRIKE ON NOVEMBER 15

Bargaining continues with the local units representing Kaiser pharmacists in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, as well as a group of engineers.

Kaiser Permanente strike

DENVER CO - AUGUST 27: Unionized Kaiser Permanente workers vote whether to join KP workers in California and approve a strike, at at Kaiser Skyline Medical Center, on August 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denv (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post / Getty Images)

"We hope to reach agreements very soon," Kaiser spokesman Steve Shivinsky said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alliance said it has more than 35,000 member employees in California; 6,300 in Oregon and Washington; 2,100 in Colorado; 2,300 in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia; 3,000 in Georgia; and 1,900 in Hawaii.