Judge clears the way for appeal of ruling against health law

Obamacare remains in effect while litigation continues.

That’s according to a federal judge in Texas who recently declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

Judge Reed O'Connor has stayed his ruling to allow for appeals.

O’Connor issued the ruling Sunday, saying that he stands by his earlier conclusion that the entire law is invalidated by congressional repeal of its fines on people who remain uninsured, like a house of cards collapsing.

The judge issued the stay, because "many everyday Americans would ... face great uncertainty" if that ruling were immediately put into effect.

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, led by California's Xavier Becerra, intends to appeal.

Congressional Democrats also plan to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.