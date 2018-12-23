Jennie-O recalls more than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey

More than 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products are being recalled by Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales over salmonella concerns, the Agriculture Department said.

The Faribault, Minnesota, company’s products being recalled have markings that direct customers to use or freeze the products by Nov. 12 or Nov. 13.

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said it is concerned that contaminated turkey products may be in customers’ freezers.

The recall includes plain ground turkey and turkey with taco or Italian seasonings that were shipped to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The recalled products have the tag P-579 marked on the lower left corner of the front of the package, the FSIS said.

The agency said Friday recall was part of an investigation into a November salmonella outbreak that involved 216 patients in 38 states.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.