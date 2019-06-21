Here's how well Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant do recognizing prescription names

Voice-recognition services could soon be playing a larger role as virtual pharmacists -- if they do a better job at identifying what prescriptions people need, according to a new study.
Published in the Nature Parter Journals on digital medicine, the study ranks the performance of Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri based on the voice recordings of 46 people, 12 of whom had an accent.
Below is how the three major players in the study did in recognizing generic and brand-name medications requested by users.
3. Amazon's Alexa
Recognition of brand-name medications: 54.6 percent
Recognition of generic medications: 45.5 percent
2. Apple's Siri
Recognition of brand-name medications: 58.5 percent
Recognition of generic medications: 51.2 percent
1. Google Assistant
Recognition of brand-name medications: 91.8 percent
Recognition of generic medications: 84.3 percent
