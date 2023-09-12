Here's how much the new COVID vaccines will cost

The updated COVID vaccine will be priced between $120 and $130 per dose, the vaccine manufacturers announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Speaking at an advisory panel meeting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), executives from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax laid out the pricing for their new vaccines.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be $120 per dose, Reuters reported, while the Moderna vaccine will be $129 per dose.

The Novavax vaccine will be just a bit more expensive, costing $130 per dose, said Reuters.

Unlike the others, the Novavax vaccine does not use mRNA and is still awaiting final FDA approval, according to its website.

The pricing announcement comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and authorized updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

These new vaccines, which are manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, are "formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants," particularly the omicron variant XBB.1.5, said the FDA.

The vaccines have also been formulated to "provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," according to a news release from the agency.

Those shots are approved for anyone who is over the age of 5 and has not received a COVID vaccine in the last two months.

Additionally, anyone who is between 6 months and 4 years old, and who has previously been vaccinated against COVID, can receive the updated vaccine depending on the time of their last dose, said the FDA.

The number of doses people can receive of the new vaccine will depend on their previous vaccination history.

"Vaccination remains critical to public health."

Children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years can receive either three doses of the new Pfizer vaccine or two of the new Moderna vaccine, said the FDA.

Peter Marks, M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, encouraged the continued use of vaccines.

"Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," he said in the FDA's announcement.

"The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality," he continued.

Added Marks, "We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated."