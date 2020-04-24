Hamptons residents paying thousands for coronavirus testing at home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rich Hamptons residents are paying thousands of dollars for at-home novel coronavirus testing and related medical services, Page Six recently reported.

Residents of the ritzy Long Island, New York, region are calling on doctors, such as Bernard Kruger, to administer antibody and diagnostic testing, and demand, according to Page Six, “has been so intense that some people are happy to pay.”

Kruger’s New York City medical practice, Sollis Health, reportedly boasts big-name clients, including Tommy Hilfiger, Howard Stern and Sting.

While the outlet reported the at-home tests themselves are free for the firm's members, each person 45 or younger is charged a $1,000 house-call fee, while those over that age must pay $5,000 for the service.

A spokesperson for Sollis Health did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request seeking comment.

As of Friday morning, at least 263,460 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in New York State, with at least 29,967 of those reported in Suffolk County, which includes the Hamptons, as of Thursday night. Data shows at least 20,982 COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed in the state so far.

