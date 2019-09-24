Search

WATCH LIVE: SEC Chairman Clayton testifies to House Financial Services Committee

Watch | Dismiss

Recall of blood pressure drug Losartan widened 5th time amid carcinogen tainting

By Health CareFOXBusiness

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel on Bristol-Myers Squibb's deal to acquire Celgene, reports the FDA will greenlight drug-prescribing apps for chronic ailments and the effectiveness of the current flu vaccine.video

Trump's FDA may greenlight drug-prescribing apps: Report

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel on Bristol-Myers Squibb's deal to acquire Celgene, reports the FDA will greenlight drug-prescribing apps for chronic ailments and the effectiveness of the current flu vaccine.

The maker of Losartan has widened a recall of the generic blood pressure medicine for the fifth time, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which warned that some pills may be tainted with a cancer-causing substance.

Continue Reading Below

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is expanding a voluntary initiative to include five additional lots of tablets (three lots of losartan potassium tablets and two lots of losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) combination tablets) that may contain N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid, or NMBA, the regulator said.

The first recall of the medicine, in January, was linked to a different carcinogen, N-nitrosodiethylamine, which occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

People taking the medicine shouldn't stop without consulting their doctor or pharmacist about a replacement, the FDA warned. Doing so may worsen their hypertension, which can damage kidneys and lead to heart attacks and strokes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drugs like losartan are considered "angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs)," which help improve blood flow in the body.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments