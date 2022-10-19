FDA authorizes Novavax COVID booster for adults

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for use in adults.

FDA AUTHORIZES BIVALENT COVID BOOSTERS FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

The Novavax shot is authorized for emergency use as a booster at least six months following the completion of primary vaccination with an authorized or approved vaccine to individuals 18 years and older who are either unable to get updated omicron-specific boosters or who would choose not to receive any other booster dose of a vaccine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Next, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to recommend the shot.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The regulator's decision is in addition to earlier clearance for the vaccine as a primary two-shot regimen for those 12 years and above.

The company, however, has been struggling with sales of the vaccine.

Reuters contributed to this report.