FDA approves Novo Nordisk's Rivfloza therapy for rare kidney condition
Novo Nordisk gained access to treatment through its acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3B
Novo Nordisk said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its therapy to treat a rare genetic condition that affects the kidneys.
The once-monthly injection, which will be sold under the brand name Rivfloza, is approved for use in children who are 9 years of age and older and adults with a type of primary hyperoxaluria and relatively preserved kidney function.
Primary hyperoxaluria is a rare condition characterized by recurrent kidney and bladder stones.
The Danish drugmaker gained access to the therapy through its $3.3 billion buyout of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.