Trump to meet on e-cigarettes as White House considers crackdown

President Trump will have a meeting on Wednesday about e-cigarettes in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report that at least six people may have died from vaping-related illnesses, sources told Fox News' John Roberts.

U.S. health officials are urging people to avoid e-cigarettes while the CDC investigates 450 cases of lung illness and six deaths that may be linked to chemical exposure while vaping.

Trump will hear proposals from staff. He could hear a proposal to ban e-cigarette flavors from store shelves, a regulation that the vaping industry's critics say would cut its products appeal to teenagers.

The president has not made any decisions regarding actions on e-cigarettes, sources said.

The report comes shortly after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg introduced a $160 million campaign to end the use of e-cigarettes by teenagers on Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration warned top e-cigarette maker Juul about making claims that its products were a safer alternative to smoking, ordering the company to stop making unproven claims for its products.

"The law is clear that, before marketing tobacco products for reduced risk, companies must demonstrate with scientific evidence that their specific product does in fact pose less risk or is less harmful," acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said in a statement. "JUUL has ignored the law, and very concerningly, has made some of these statements in school to our nation's youth."

Vaping has become especially popular among young people. In 2018, about 3.5 million kids admitted to using a vape product.

According to reports compiled by Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, it’s a billion-dollar industry that has some youth admitting to spending close to $1,000 a year to indulge. Worldwide, the market accounts for $11.5 billion in revenue.

