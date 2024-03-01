CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month

CVS and Walgreens, the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, will start selling the abortion pill mifepristone at their stores in several states this month.

The companies said last year they planned to offer the pill following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to allow retail pharmacies to sell mifepristone in the country for the first time.

Walgreens expects to begin dispensing the pills within a week, consistent with federal and state laws.

"We will begin dispensing the pill in select locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, and Illinois," Walgreens said on Friday.

CVS will begin filling prescriptions for the medication in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the weeks ahead and expand to additional states, where allowed by law, on a rolling basis.

The New York Times first reported the news on Friday.