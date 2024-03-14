How to save with the CVS ExtraCare and ExtraCare Plus loyalty programs

About 85% of Americans live within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy, so chances are good that you have visited one before. But you might not know all the details of the CVS loyalty program. It has two tiers of membership: ExtraCare, which is free, and ExtraCare Plus, which costs $5 per month, or $48 annually.

The benefits of a free ExtraCare membership include taking advantage of sale prices, receiving custom deals designed just for you, and getting 2% back in CVS ExtraBucks Rewards. ExtraCare Plus comes with more perks, like free shipping and same-day delivery.

If you are a frequent CVS shopper, you will want to explore all the advantages of an ExtraCare membership to find out which tier is right for you.

Benefits of a CVS ExtraCare membership:

Sale prices

Deals for you

2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards

$3 CVS birthday reward

Up to an extra $50 in rewards at CVS Pharmacy

Benefits of a CVS ExtraCare Plus membership include all of the above, plus:

Free same-day delivery of CVS products and Rx orders

Free shipping on CVS orders

20% off CVS Health brand products

24/7 CVS Pharmacist Helpline

$10 monthly CVS bonus reward

How do I join ExtraCare?

You can join ExtraCare by making an account on CVS.com, in the CVS Pharmacy app, or at a register in a CVS store by providing your name, phone number and email address. This membership can then be upgraded to ExtraCare Plus by selecting the monthly subscription or paying for a full year.

To join ExtraCare online, you must create an account first, then select ExtraCare at the top of the page. Then, click on "Attach Your Card Now" and fill in your details.

How do I save with ExtraCare?

You automatically accrue rewards when you use your ExtraCare card at checkout.

In-store, you can scan your physical card or the barcode in the CVS Pharmacy app, or provide the phone number associated with your account.

On CVS.com or in the CVS Pharmacy app, you must make an account and link your ExtraCare card.

When you check out with your ExtraCare membership, sale prices and deals will be applied to your purchase automatically.

Benefits of a CVS ExtraCare membership

ExtraCare is the free CVS savings rewards program.

CVS sale prices

Look for the yellow tag in CVS stores to find out what is on sale. Remember to use your membership at checkout by scanning your card or app or providing your phone number. CVS also offers a weekly digital ad with sale items and coupons.

CVS deals for you

CVS will generate custom deals tailored to you and send them your way through email, text or app notifications, so long as you have opted in to these methods of communications. They can also be found on your Deals & Rewards page once you sign in to your account on CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy mobile app.

To redeem these deals when shopping in-store, make sure you select "Send to Card" when viewing them online. Then, they will be applied to your ExtraCare account automatically.

2% back in CVS ExtraBucks Rewards

Every time you shop at CVS, you earn 2% back in CVS ExtraBucks Rewards. These rewards are essentially store credit and can be applied to future CVS purchases.

ExtraBucks Rewards should be accessible on CVS.com or the CVS mobile app following each transaction. Be sure to send your earned rewards to your ExtraCare card from the Deals & Rewards page on CVS.com or the CVS app in order to apply them at checkout.

The 2% you receive back is calculated based on the cost of your purchase after coupons are applied but before tax.

$3 CVS birthday reward

CVS will never forget your birthday, so don't forget to use your three free dollars in ExtraBucks Rewards. They expire after 30 days.

To be eligible, your birthday must be entered into your CVS ExtraCare profile at least four weeks ahead of the date. CVS will then send you a text or email before your birthday, so you must also be signed up to receive email, text or mobile app alerts ahead of time. You then have 30 days to redeem your birthday reward in store or online, the same way you redeem other rewards.

Up to an extra $50 in rewards at CVS Pharmacy

ExtraCare members who have signed the CVS Privacy Authorization can earn credits with the pharmacy for conducting business like filling prescriptions and getting vaccines. Members will receive $2 in ExtraBucks Rewards after earning four credits. ExtraBucks Rewards earned this way are capped at $50 per calendar year.

Activities worth one credit:

Purchasing a 30-day supply of an eligible prescription

Adding a family member or pet to your ExtraCare card (limited to 5 per card)

Activities worth three credits:

Purchasing a 90-day supply of an eligible prescription

Getting a vaccine from a CVS certified immunizer, such as a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccination

Creating an account and enrolling in prescription management services on CVS.com

These pharmacy rewards are subject to state law, and as such are unavailable in Arkansas, New Jersey and New York. They are not available for any prescriptions transferred to a CVS Pharmacy in Alabama, Mississippi or Oregon, nor for any controlled substance prescriptions purchased in Hawaii or Louisiana, or where otherwise prohibited by law.

Benefits of a CVS ExtraCare Plus membership

ExtraCare members can upgrade to ExtraCare Plus (formerly known as CarePass) memberships for $5 per month or $48 annually. ExtraCare Plus comes with all the benefits of the standard ExtraCare membership, in addition to the following.

Free same-day delivery of CVS products and Rx orders

Delivery might be free, but a service fee still applies. To qualify for free same-day delivery, your order total must come to at least $10 (after any coupons or promotions are applied) and it must be placed four hours before the store closes, or by 8 p.m. for 24-hour stores. Any orders placed outside these time constraints will be delivered the next day.

When checking out online or in the app, choose "Same-day delivery" in the "How to get it" section. You will then receive email or text updates when your order has been confirmed, sent on its way, and delivered. Some temperature-controlled, age-restricted and oversize items are ineligible for same-day delivery.

Exclusions also apply when ordering prescriptions for same-day delivery. You can only order a prescription for delivery after it has already been filled and is ready for pickup. Place an order for delivery online, on the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling the store.

If an item is out of stock, it will be left out of your order by default, but you can opt to allow for substitutions. If you do, you will be able to choose a specific backup item from options presented. If no substitutions are available, the out-of-stock item will be refunded. Delivery is not available in all locations, including Puerto Rico and Hawaii.

Free shipping on CVS orders

ExtraCare Plus members get free shipping on most other orders, too. The minimum cost of $10 still applies to qualify, as do service fees and exclusions of certain items. Free shipping is not available in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

20% off CVS Health brand products

ExtraCare Plus members get a 20% discount on CVS Health brand products (that are not already on sale) when checking out using their ExtraCare Plus membership. Use your ExtraCare card at checkout to automatically apply this discount.

24/7 CVS Pharmacist Helpline

CVS has a team of professionals on call to answer your pharmacy questions. They can even check for extra savings that may be available on your Rx products. The members-only phone number is on the Member Page of the CVS Pharmacy app.

$10 monthly bonus reward

ExtraCare Plus members receive a $10 bonus reward every month. This reward is not good forever, though, so be sure to note its expiration date. Exclusions apply. For example, you cannot use your monthly bonus reward on renewing your ExtraCare Plus membership. Otherwise, it is the same as ExtraBucks Rewards.