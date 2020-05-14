CVS to add 50 coronavirus testing sites this Friday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

CVS Health is opening more than 50 coronavirus test sites at select drive-thru locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania on Friday, May 15.

WHAT ARE ALL THE CORONAVIRUS TESTING METHODS?

Hundreds of additional test sites will be added in the next two weeks, according to a recent press release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 62.31 +1.16 +1.90%

CVS HEALTH PROFIT SPIKES AS CORONAVIRUS DRIVES SALES SURGE

"While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, the president and CEO of CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

The new sites will provide self-swab tests for individuals who meet the CDC’s testing criteria and CVS Health’s age guidlines, as the company announced at the White House in April. Testing will not take place inside any of CVS’ retail locations, pharmacies, HealthHUBs or MinuteClinics for sanitation reasons.

CVS LIMITS SALE OF POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING DRUGS

Patients who are conducting tests must remain inside their vehicles at the drive-thru window. A test kit and instructions will be provided while a CVS Pharmacy team member monitors the self-swab process from a safe distance to ensure the sample is collected properly.

Tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. Results will become available in approximately three days.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To get tested, patients can register in advance on CVS.com starting Friday to schedule an appointment. Registration is a must.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of May to address this crisis. Moreover, executives at the company have a set a goal to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Currently, its five-state large-scale rapid test sites can process up to 30,000 tests per week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS