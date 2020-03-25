CVS limits sale of possible coronavirus-fighting drugs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As researchers hunt for a coronavirus drug, CVS is locking up what it already has.

The brand announced Wednesday that its pharmacy wing, CVS Caremark, is implementing new measures to balance the spiking demand for off-label use of certain medicines to treat COVID-19 pneumonia with the needs of patients who use them for chronic conditions.

The measure is meant to prevent those drugs from being depleted.

Those drugs include hydroxychloroquine, which was thrust into the public eye when the Trump administration approved it and anti-malaria drug chloroquine for tests for treating COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. New York State began trials Tuesday on the treatment of COVID-19 using the two drugs, which the president called “one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine.”

Azithromycin, a protease inhibitor and albuterol inhalers, are also being rationed by CVS.

“Our goal is to limit stockpiling of medication that could result in future shortages and gaps in care,” a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

And to that end, pharmacies in certain states “are following dispensing guidelines regarding the use of these medications,” according to the spokesperson. In states with no guidelines, the spokesperson added, CVS pharmacies are limiting the dispensing of the drugs for COVID-19 treatment to a 10-day supply with no refills.

There is optimism that hydroxychloroquine could be used as a treatment for coronavirus. In a clinical trial of 36 patients in France, six patients who were given the drugs were able to recover from COVID-19. And in India, the world’s second-largest country, officials have banned the export of hydroxychloroquine in anticipation of a possible shortage.

Not everyone is convinced that it can be used as a coronavirus treatment, though. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, signed an emergency order that prohibits prescribing and dispensing it for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, CVS said it’s continuing to monitor the global manufacturing environment and does not foresee major disruptions to its supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have not experienced any significant out-of-stock or difficulty securing important medications,” for people with chronic disease, CVS Health Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday. “People are getting their prescriptions refilled.”

Since the first reports of COVID-19 in December, the virus has infected more than 606,000 people in the United States, according to the World Health Organization, resulting in about 800 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged social distancing by staying at home and keeping at least six feet away from others in public to slow the spread of the virus, and in its March 15 guidance, the CDC advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for eight weeks.

