COVID at-home tests: White House reports surge in demand as federal distribution stops

The White House said Thursday that requests for at-home COVID-19 tests have increased.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration is "going to do everything we can to get people their tests."

However, this comes as the federal program offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S. residents has ended.

Interested parties clicking on COVID.gov/tests now see a message that the program was suspended on Friday due to a lack of funding from Congress.

People who placed orders before Friday will have them fulfilled by the U.S. Postal Service.

"If Congress provides funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests, we will work to resume distribution of free tests through COVID.gov/Tests," the FAQ section reads.

In response to the shutdown, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched its own program for residents to get free at-home rapid tests.

Other states, like Minnesota, already offered free tests using state resources.

All of this comes ahead of an anticipated fall COVID-19 surge.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for updated COVID-19 vaccines targeting the omicron strain.

BA.5 is responsible for about 89% of new infections.

Reuters contributed to this report.