Coronavirus

COVID booster vaccine candidate raises antibody response against omicron: Moderna

Moderna's bivalent shot increased virus-fighting antibodies eight-fold

Moderna Inc., announced Wednesday that its COVID booster vaccine candidate that targets omicron has "superior neutralizing antibody response" against the variant one month after administration. 

The biotech company said a 50 microgram booster dose of the experimental omicron-containing bivalent booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214, "met all pre-specified endpoints" and was "generally well-tolerated." 

Bivalent shots address two viral strains simultaneously, in this case combining the original COVID shot with protection against the omicron variant.

Side effects from the combination shot were comparable to a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the same dosage. 

In addition, in a trial that included more than 430 baseline seronegative participants, people who were given the candidate experienced an eight-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies against omicron, the data showed.

Among those participants, the levels of antibodies in the blood were also significantly higher against all other variants of concern when compared with mRNA-1273.

Safety was similar to current booster shots, which are based on the original version of the coronavirus. The results have yet to undergo scientific review. 

"We are thrilled to share the preliminary data analysis on mRNA-1273.214, which is the second demonstration of superiority of our bivalent booster platform against variants of concern and represents an innovation in the fight against COVID," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. "Looking at these data alongside the durability we saw with our first bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, we anticipate more durable protection against variants of concern with mRNA-1273.214, making it our lead candidate for a Fall 2022 booster."

"We are submitting our preliminary data and analysis to regulators with the hope that the omicron-containing bivalent booster will be available in the late summer," he noted. "Taken together, our bivalent booster candidates demonstrate the power of Moderna's mRNA platform to develop vaccines that meet immediate, global public health threats."

Moderna is planning to submit the interim analysis and data to regulators for review over the coming weeks. 