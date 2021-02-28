CDC advisory committee votes to recommend emergency use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The 12-0 vote with one recusal follows official emergency use clearance by the FDA on Saturday
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for individuals ages 18 and older in the United States.
The 12-0 vote with one recusal comes following official emergency use clearance by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.