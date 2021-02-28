Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

CDC advisory committee votes to recommend emergency use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The 12-0 vote with one recusal follows official emergency use clearance by the FDA on Saturday

Cornell Associate Professor Dr. Matt McCarthy discusses the effectiveness of various vaccines, the boosters being administered and where certain demographics may fall in the vaccine lineup. video

Coronavirus vaccines a ‘miracle’ and effective against all variants: Cornell associate professor

Cornell Associate Professor Dr. Matt McCarthy discusses the effectiveness of various vaccines, the boosters being administered and where certain demographics may fall in the vaccine lineup.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for individuals ages 18 and older in the United States.

The 12-0 vote with one recusal comes following official emergency use clearance by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.