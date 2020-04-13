Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

UK PM Boris Johnson recuperating from coronavirus at country retreat

'It was hard to find the words' of gratitude to the National Health Service for saving his life

Associated Press
close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting the coronavirus, has been moved to intensive care as his symptoms have worsened. Fox News’ Greg Palkot with more. video

Boris Johnson moved to ICU battling coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting the coronavirus, has been moved to intensive care as his symptoms have worsened. Fox News’ Greg Palkot with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recuperating at his country retreat after praising nurses who took care of him during the seven nights he spent in the hospital fighting the new coronavirus.

Dressed in a suit, Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter after his discharge from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday that it was “hard to find the words” to express his debt of gratitude to the National Health Service for saving his life “no question.”

UK'S BORIS JOHNSON RECOVERING FROM CORONAVIRUS, RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

He listed a number of the frontline staff members who cared for him during his week-long stay at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London but singled out two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”

The pair were later identified as Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luis Pitarma from Portugal.

After his release from the hospital, Johnson made his way to Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat northwest of London, and on the advice of his medical team won’t be returning to work immediately, his office said in statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE