Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Europe

UK's Boris Johnson recovering from coronavirus, released from hospital

Johnson will not immediately return to work

Associated Press
close
Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, says it's good news America may be ahead of the predicted models of coronavirus.video

Coronavirus should teach us the importance of border protection: Representative

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, says it's good news America may be ahead of the predicted models of coronavirus.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he left St. Thomas' Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country house.

WHAT SAVED MY LIFE IN CORONAVIRUS: NC ELECTED OFFICIAL

He will not immediately return to work.

Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.

Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, T

Johnson says he owes his life to staff at the National Health Service who treated him for COVID-19.

Johnson has made his first public statement since he was moved out of intensive care at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, saying he "can't thank them enough. I owe them my life."

The 55-year-old Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the illness.

His coronavirus symptoms at first were said to have been mild, including a cough and a fever.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital last Sunday after his condition worsened and was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator.

He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular ward on Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE