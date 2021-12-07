Booster effective at protecting COVID-19 despite omicron being more ‘transmissible’: Fmr. FDA commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, that despite omicron being more "transmissible" than other variants, it’s "encouraging" to see the COVID-19 booster protect against the disease.

US PHARMACIES HIT WITH STAFFING CHALLENGES, DELAYING CORONAVIRUS SHOTS FOR SOME

DR. STEPHEN HANH: I think there's a lesson here, and that is that knowledge is power. The more information we have about variants and about the COVID infection… the pandemic, the more we'll be able to give information to the public about how best to protect themselves… the news we're seeing so far, and it's preliminary, more to come is encouraging about omicron.

….

That is in terms of the mildness of the disease, although we do have some sense that it is more transmissible than other variants. So of course, more to come, but I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing. We’ll need to determine whether the vaccination regimens, including the boosters, protect against omicron, but so far, I am encouraged.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: