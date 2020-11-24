Blade becomes first airline to require COVID-19 tests before flights

BLADE Urban Air Mobility became the first aviation company to require pre-boarding coronavirus testing for flights within the United States.

“This is something that our passengers really encouraged us to implement, so, it is a little easier for us than a big commercial airline,” Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal told FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

Testing, which is being administered by CrowdRX, will be mandated for all passengers, flight attendants, and Blade lounge employees.

Blade has “small commercial jets with 65 seats” that were converted into “16 seats” and split into “8 seats” on each side to create social distancing, Wiesenthal said. Passengers are required to be tested at the cost of $150 before entering the company's lounge area.

“It’s small enough to clean the bathroom after every use and passengers only go to a Blade lounge and are pre-tested before entering that lounge with a rapid test that takes about 10 minutes,” Wiesenthal said.

