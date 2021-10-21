Advocate Aurora Health fires more than 400 workers over lack of vaccinations: reports

Health care company Advocate Aurora Health has fired more than 400 employees because they haven’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to reports.

About half the affected workers were part-timers, FOX 32 of Chicago reported, citing information from the Chicago Sun-Times.

The move follows a vaccination mandate for health care workers in Illinois that was issued in August by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, the Sun-Times reported.

The employees let go represented less than 1% of Advocate Aurora’s work force of 75,000 employees at 26 sites in Illinois and Wisconsin, FOX 32 reported.

"With about 99% of our team members compliant or in the process of being compliant with our vaccine policy, we are protec8ing the health and safety of our patients, communities and each other," the company said in a statement.

Advocate Aurora had announced in August that its employees would need to be fully vaccinated, FOX 32 reported. The company added it would make some limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons, the report said.

The company would not supply a breakdown of which specific jobs the affected workers held, the Sun-Times reported.