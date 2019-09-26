5 fitness apps that are cheaper than your gym membership

If you hate going to the gym and working out with strangers, you’re not alone. According to research firm Finder, 5 million Americans waste nearly $2 billion on unused gym memberships every year. The average membership costs about $700 annually.

But there is a way to work out for a lot cheaper and in the privacy of your own home.

Here are five of the most popular fitness apps that are either inexpensive or free:

Aptive

This audio-focused app is perfect for those who like to listen. Pick a workout (from low- to high-intensity), turn up the volume and go.

New classes — from running to boxing to weightlifting — are offered every week. A subscription will cost you $15 per month.

Fitbod

A twist on the name Fitbit, the moniker of a wearable health tech company, Fitbod is a free app that uses artificial intelligence to help personalize your workout, planned around your specific goals.

Asana Rebel

Workouts aren’t all about weights. For those looking for something more subtle, this app combines traditional exercises with yoga and bases workouts on your mood and energy.

It’s free to download.

7 Minute Workout: Fitness App

Too bad there are no commercials on Netflix. This free app is designed to squeeze into free moments on your busy schedule, offering a quick but complete workout in 7 minutes.

Zombies, Run!

This joggers' companion puts you in a world where zombies have taken over and you’re a part of humanity’s last remaining outposts. As you “gather supplies” and “rescue survivors” and fight for your life, the app notes, you’ll burn calories, log miles and meet checkpoints.

Zombies, Run! is free to download.

