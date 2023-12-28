Video captures terrifying landing for American Airlines flight

A London-bound airplane from California made a dicey landing at London Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, as crosswinds appeared to cause the aircraft to tip before touching down and bouncing.

Video shows the moment a Boeing 777 operated by American Airlines encountered crosswinds as it made a hard landing at London Heathrow Airport during Storm Gerrit on Dec. 27, 2023.

In the video posted by Big Jet TV, American Airlines Flight 134, is seen coming in for a landing at the major airport just before 11:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

UNITED FLIGHT FROM LAX TO VANCOUVER MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING OVER ALLEGED BOMB THREAT: REPORT

As the plane approached the runway, it was hit by a gusty crosswind, causing the plane to tip left before the pilot appeared to overcorrect right and almost level out before touching the tarmac and bouncing.

During the bounce, the front landing gear touched down with such force it caused the nose to bounce up before softly coming back down.

ALASKA AIRLINES PASSENGER RECOUNTS HARROWING MOMENTS OFF-DUTY PILOT ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO CUT PLANE'S ENGINES

American Airlines did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

UPI reported that the weather conditions encountered by the plane were part of a system that brought heavy snow, high winds and rain to parts of Scotland, as well as flooding across the United Kingdom.