Brazil hits back at Trump’s 50% tariff as he decries ‘witch hunt’ on Bolsonaro for alleged coup attempt

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva clapped back at President Donald Trump Wednesday night following the announcement that he would be slapping the South American nation with a 50% tariff.

In a letter sent to the Brazilian president this week, Trump said da Silva could expect the tariffs to go into effect on Aug. 1 in a move to establish "the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country" and "to rectify the grave injustices of the current regime."

Trump has taken particular issue with the case levied against former President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of Trump’s, and who is facing trial for an attempted coup after he lost the 2022 election.

Trump has claimed that Bolsonaro is innocent and called the prosecution a "witch hunt," pushing the Brazilian president to drop the case or face stiff tariffs from its second-largest trading partner behind China.

Da Silva refuted Trump’s arguments and said, "The claim regarding a U.S. trade deficit in its commercial relationship with Brazil is inaccurate."

"Statistics from the U.S. government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years," he said in a statement posted on X Wednesday evening. "Therefore, any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law."

Da Silva also rejected Trump’s push to end the charges levied against his ally and said, "Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage."

"The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d'état fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil´s Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats that could compromise the independence of national institutions," he added.

The now apparent trade war between Brazil and the U.S. comes as other nations are scrambling to ease tariffs enforced by Trump earlier this year as the original July 8 deadline has come and gone.