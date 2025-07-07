Trump threatens additional 10% tariffs on 'anti-American' BRICS nations

President Donald Trump threatened to hit members of the BRICS alliance — including China, Russia and India — with an additional 10% tariff for being "anti-American."

His announcement came as the alliance was hosting its yearly summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump said in a post on Truth Social Sunday.

Such a threat would mark the first time Trump placed tariffs on Russia during his second presidency — the nation avoided levies during Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs as trade with Russia has already decreased 90% since its invasion of Ukraine.

TRUMP CONFIRMS AUGUST 1 DEADLINE FOR COUNTRIES TO REACH TRADE DEALS OR FACE TARIFF INCREASES

BRICS, the alliance of Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa, expanded to include Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates last year as a counterweight to the international institutions of the West.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the alliance for comment.

The bloc’s leaders appeared to take aim at Trump in a statement Sunday night that called out tariffs and the strikes on Iran.

Without naming Iran or the U.S. directly, the statement deemed attacks on "civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities" as a "violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA."

The statement also voiced "serious concerns" over "unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures," while stopping short of naming Washington.

The Trump tariffs that were put on pause in April to allow time for trade deals to be worked out will now take effect on August 1, absent any solidified agreements.

TARIFFS WILL REVERT TO APRIL LEVELS IF COUNTRIES DON'T MAKE A DEAL BY AUGUST 1, BESSENT SAYS

So far, the U.S. has only worked out preliminary trade deals with the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

But Trump said on Monday the U.S. would begin sending out letters finalizing trade deals with various countries on Monday.

In response to Trump’s threat, Chinese foreign minister Mao Ning said the alliance had been formed as a means of "cooperation" not "confrontation" and reiterated that China believes there are no winners in trade wars.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The BRICS alliance has stated its intentions to reduce dollar dominance in global markets, potentially moving to an alternate digital currency or trading in local currencies.

In June, Trump warned that if BRICS nations replaced the dollar as a reserve currency, he would impose a 100% tariff.