Trump announces sweeping 50% tariff on all Brazilian imports starting Aug. 1

President Donald Trump has declared a 50% tariff on all Brazilian imports, separate from sector-specific tariffs, beginning on Aug. 1.

In a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that he posted on his Truth Social account on Wednesday, Trump cited the South American country's "unfair" trade relationship with the U.S., its treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro, its attacks on free elections and violations of Americans' free speech rights as reasons for the tariffs.

"Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on free elections, and the fundamental free speech rights of Americans … starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," Trump wrote in the letter. "Goods transshipped to evade this 50% Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff."

In the letter to Brazil's Lula, Trump added that the two countries have had years to discuss their trading relationship, which he described as being "far from reciprocal." The U.S. president also described the way Brazil has treated former Brazilian President Bolsonaro as an "international disgrace."

"I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other leaders of countries," Trump said. "This trial should not be taking place. It is a witch hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!"

Trump wrapped up the letter by warning Lula that if he decides to retaliate by raising tariffs, any retaliatory tariff increases will be added onto the 50% tariff the U.S. is charging. The U.S. president also said he was launching an investigation into Brazil's trading practices.

"Additionally, because of Brazil's continued attacks on the digital trade activities of American companies, as well as other unfair trading practices, I am directing United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to immediately initiate a Section 301 Investigation of Brazil," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced higher tariff rates on six countries in a flurry of social media posts. The latest round of Trump's trade announcements included Libya, Iraq, Algeria, Moldova, Brunei and the Philippines.

The Philippines was charged the lowest tariff rate of 20%. Brunei and Moldova were each hit with rates of 25%, while Trump imposed rates of 30% on Algeria, Iraq and Libya.

Trump posted images of the letters to each country regarding the new tariff rates on his Truth Social platform. The tariffs would start on Aug. 1.

The announcements came after Trump recently said that if 14 countries do not strike a trade deal with the U.S. by the beginning of next month, they will revert to levels set in April.