SoCal resident are banding together in an effort to recover and heal what's left of their community

Southern California is in for another round of extreme wind and fire weather this week. While some residents are being proactive about new fire threats, others are in the process of recovering from what has burned down. But, they’re not doing so alone.

Bernie the Bernedoodle is part of a crisis-response team. He traveled for eight hours with his human from Tucson to Southern California to bring support to victims of the wildfires and first responders.

"He’s been doing a great job of making people smile, especially when they’re under duress and in less than perfect conditions," said Bernie’s handler Jim Watts.

LOCALS FOCUSED ON REBUILDING COMMUNITY TORCHED BY WILDFIRES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Bernie had a busy schedule the moment he arrived, stopping by ambulance services and elementary school students.

"Twice, we were at the Pasadena Police Department, went through the roll call. We went all over the 911 center, we went all over the police department," said Watts.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: INSURED LOSSES COULD TOP $30B, WELLS FARGO ANALYSIS FINDS

Fox met Bernie at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Pasadena.

"FEMA may be able to assist with folks that are underinsured or uninsured. This is for both homeowners and renters. FEMA may be able to assist with immediate needs funds. This may be for immediate needs that folks had when they had to leave their homes," said FEMA’s Public Affairs Specialist Kim Keblish.

FEMA can also help with funds for temporary housing. While FEMA is providing the monetary resources, other four-legged friends are providing comfort.

Angie has been coming out to the Disaster Recovery Center in Pasadena for a couple of hours a day to help evacuees like herself.

LOCALS STEP UP TO SUPPORT THE FRONT LINES BATTLING WILDFIRES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

"The way it was coming in the house, like our front mailbox never heard the noise in 21 years. And there was a buzzing sound. You could tell she was scared," said Angie’s dad, John Gutierrez.

After it was safe to return home, Angie and her human knew the community needed their support.

"Some people cry, some people are just very, very thankful, but it just lightens up their day and brings smiles, so I think as hard as it is right now, anything anybody can do to help, and this is what we can do," said Gutierrez.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There are two Disaster Recovery Centers helping the victims of the Southern California wildfires. They are open every day of the week. FEMA also advises people who need assistance to go on their website for a faster and easier way to apply for aid.