UFO Super Bowl commercial flies into big game's ad space

UFOs — once a taboo subject that destroyed careers, like Bob Lazar's after he was essentially forced to hide in exile – will have a commercial during the Super Bowl, the grandest of advertising stages, which cost about $7 million per 30-second spot.

The commercial includes scenes of oblivious humans with their heads buried in their phones while UFOs make an over-the-top racket and beg for attention with physics-defying maneuvers while real soundbites of congressional hearings and news segments play in the background.

In one scene, a woman scrolling through social media flips past a legitimized UFO video with the words "Proof of Extraterrestrials" appearing across the screen so she can watch a funny cat video.

The zombie-like humans frustrate an alien who's looking down from his aircraft, so he pushes a button that sends a message to every phone and electronic screen with their picture and a message: "Hello Down There."

The Martin Scorsese-directed Squarespace commercial is a masterful parody that blends real events with humor.

Harvard Professor Avi Loeb, a scientist who has been called "The UFO Hunter," told Fox News Digital he "loved" the ad.

"I resonated with its message that most people focus on past knowledge and their daily routines rather than seek new data," he said in an email.

Loeb elaborated on his thoughts in an essay he wrote on Medium, saying, "New scientific knowledge does not fall into our lap without a dedicated effort and a major investment of funds."

The image that the woman scrolls past to watch a cat feverishly unroll a full toilet paper roll is an official Navy video of a UFO called the "Gimbal," which was recorded by a Navy fighter jet in 2015 from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt near the coast of Florida.

It was first released by investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, two pivotal figures who helped set up a bipartisan congressional hearing over the summer.

"What you're seeing is normalizing the conversation of UFOs and how pop culture is embracing the reality of UFOs," Corbell told Fox News Digital. "It's a symbol and a sign that the public wants to know the truth about UFOs.

"It used to be if you talked about UFOs, you were banished. Now, you're foolish if you're not talking about UFOs."

As the commercial moves through the different scenes, actual recordings of congressional hearings play in the background, including sound bites from a House hearing from last summer.

That's where whistleblower David Grusch testified about recovered "biologics" of "non-humans" from alleged UFO crash sites and the threats to his life after coming forward with claims of a secret government-run program to reverse engineer the downed crafts.

And David Fravor, a decorated retired commanding officer of the Navy's Black Aces Squadron, testified about his 2004 aerial engagement with the "Tic Tac" UFO, named after its peculiar shape.

He described the object's physics-defying maneuvers and its lack of propulsion systems and control surfaces, such as wings or engines.

It was "far superior to anything we had at the time, have today or are looking to develop in the next 10-plus years," Fravor said.