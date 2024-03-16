Tyson Foods hoping to hire over 40,000 asylum-seekers, immigrants for labor-manufacturing jobs

Tyson Foods says it's eager to hire over 40,000 asylum-seekers and migrants crossing the U.S. southern border.

The multinational food conglomerate is hoping to hire personnel to work in the New York area from the massive influx of migrants coming into the country from South and Central America.

"They’re very, very loyal," Tyson human resources leader Garrett Dolan said in a statement to Bloomberg. "They’ve been uprooted and what they want is stability — what they want is a sense of belonging."

TYSON FOODS' IOWA PORK PLANT TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE, OVER 1,200 JOBS AFFECTED

"We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them," Dolan said.

At the same time, Tyson is hoping for a massive influx of foreign labor, and is shutting down less profitable plants in other regions of the country.

Workers at Tyson's Perry, Iowa facility officially learned of the planned closure on Monday, according to the Des Moines Register. The plant reportedly has a workforce of more than 1,200.

TYSON FOODS DEBUTS HIGHLY AUTOMATED $300M POULTRY PLANT IN VA

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our Perry, Iowa, pork plant," a Tyson Foods spokesperson confirmed Tuesday to FOX Business.

The spokesperson said closing the Perry pork plant "emphasizes our focus to optimize the efficiency of our operations to best serve our customers."

In 2023, Tyson Foods indicated six chicken processing facilities would close permanently, and more recently, the company added a pair of "case ready value-added" beef plants to the list of closures, according to the company’s first-quarter earnings report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The shuttering of those facilities, which are located across six states, is meant to "optimize asset utilization."

Tyson plants in Arkansas, Virginia, Indiana, and Missouri are similarly scheduled to be shuttered in the coming months.