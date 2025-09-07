Expand / Collapse search
Starbucks
Published

Chicago barista says Starbucks workers are being 'abused verbally' under new CEO policies

Diego Franco blames Brian Niccol's leadership for worsening conditions at understaffed stores

close
A Chicago barista has spoken out about what he calls worsening conditions at Starbucks, blaming new policies and understaffing for driving workers to misery.

Diego Franco, a barista of five years at the Oakton & Lee Street Starbucks and a bargaining delegate with Starbucks Workers United, told FOX Business that the company’s rules under new CEO Brian Niccol have fueled frustration.

"We are abused verbally, and the manager will then point out the things that we are doing wrong," Franco said.

"I’m pretty sure that’s happened hundreds of times since we’ve been forced to write on cups after being yelled at by a customer for the long wait."

Starbucks protestors

Protesters outside the Starbucks at Oxford Street on November 17, 2022 in London, England.  (Guy Smallman/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Franco added that the company’s resources should be used to address baristas’ concerns rather than creating policies that make the job harder.

"The amount of power and money Starbucks has behind themselves, I would think they could figure it all out. And they choose not to listen to all the baristas that are already a part of the union," concluded Franco.

When Niccol took the reins a year ago, he pledged to reset relations with employees, many of whom are pushing a nationwide union campaign but with little progress on a first union contract.

Niccol wrote last September that he "deeply respects the right of partners to choose to be represented by a union." 

Starbucks Workers United claims the company has stalled bargaining, while baristas say Niccol’s "Back to Starbucks" strategy has made daily operations more grueling.

A shot of a Starbucks store in Manhattan.

People pass by a Starbucks coffee shop in Manhattan, New York, United States on Jan. 15, 2025.  (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The main problem is understaffing, so some customers have to wait at least 20 minutes," Franco explained. "They get frustrated, start yelling, and either demand to speak with the manager or storm out—and we have to continue like nothing happened."

Since December 2021, more than 12,000 Starbucks workers at nearly 650 stores have unionized. Yet progress on a first contract has stalled despite bargaining sessions between April and December 2024.

Niccol has rolled out initiatives aimed at improving customer experience, including requiring baristas to write notes on cups. 

"If I’m not writing something on every single cup I grab, then I’m gonna get in trouble," said Franco. "I’m going to run the risk of getting fired."

"Ever since Brian Niccol has been CEO, every introduction of a new policy or new rule has only made the work harder," said Franco.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol looks on during the Golden Bear Pro-Am prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images)

While Starbucks touts record performance, its fall menu reportedly marked a new sales high, but workers say the company’s financial priorities are misplaced. 

The company spent $81 million on a leadership convention in Las Vegas and continues billions in shareholder payouts. Another point has been Niccol’s $97.8 million compensation package in 2024.

"The best times I’ve had at work was when we had upwards of nine or 10 people there. Now we have four, five, I think on most days," Franco said.

Starbucks Workers United argues that finalizing a first contract would address many of the issues workers face.

"Starbucks Workers United has been ready to finalize this contract and to move forward," Franco said. 

"Union baristas are ready to return to the bargaining table and do whatever it takes to finalize a fair contract."

FOX Business has reached out to Starbucks for comment.