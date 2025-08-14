Starbucks CEO sets new time goal for baristas making your order

Four minutes or less. That is how long the Starbucks chief executive officer would like for it to take from order to drink in hand.

The new operating model is called "Green Apron Service," according to WGN. Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said he believes it needs to become "the world's greatest customer service company again."

Niccol was at a Starbucks in suburban Chicago on Wednesday discussing the initiative, which is attempting to turn around lagging sales.

"It’s centered on putting enough partners on the roster in the stores and then deployed correctly so they can provide that customer connection, that experience, that frankly Starbucks really was founded on," he said.

A couple of weeks ago, Starbucks decided to sunset its mobile order and pickup-only concept in fiscal 2026 following an evaluation of its North American portfolio to ensure it has "the right coffeehouses in the right locations to drive profitability and deliver the Starbucks experience," Niccol said on the company's most recent earnings call.

Niccol said the grab and go model was "overly transactional and lacking the warmth and human connection that defines our brand." There are currently 80 to 90 of these locations. Some of them will not outright close, but instead be converted into traditional coffeehouses with seating.

Since taking over as CEO in the fall of 2024, Niccol has been trying to rebuild the company's culture through his " Back to Starbucks" strategy.

Niccol has pledged to increase investments in staffing in all 10,000-plus Starbucks-owned U.S. stores by the end of this summer. The company said it would invest more than half a billion dollars of additional labor hours in its U.S. company-operated stores over the next year.

Starbucks' net revenue rose 3.8% to $9.46 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $9.31 billion, although its overall same-store sales fell 2% for the quarter ending June 29, its sixth straight quarterly contraction, Reuters reported. Analysts on average had estimated a 1.19% dip, according to data compiled by LSEG.

In its largest North American market, the drop in quarterly same-store sales was steady at 2%.

