Top summer travel destinations for 2024: These international spots were the most searched

Delta Air Lines released its second annual most-searched summer destinations for 2024 — and these international travel stops appear to be top of mind.

The major airline revealed the top 10 international summer destinations that travelers searched for the most — from Nov. 1, 2023, to March 18, 2024 — in order to to compile this list.

Delta Air Lines noted that searches for the top 10 spots increased more than 150% from 2023, stressing the continued interest in travel abroad.

See if your summer travel destination made the most popular list.

Here's the list, in a countdown to the top.

10. Vancouver, British Columbia

9. Barcelona, Spain

8. Dublin, Ireland

7. Tokyo, Japan

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

5. Cancun, Mexico

4. Athens, Greece

3. Rome, Italy

2. Paris, France

1. London, England

London topped the list of the most searched international summer destinations on Delta.com.

The company noted that other popular spots with nonstop service were Venice, Italy, Tulum, Mexico, and Naples, Italy.

Athens, Greece, the fourth spot on the top list, increased its search popularity by 248% from last year, according to Delta Air Lines.

The airline explained that Dublin, Barcelona and Vancouver were new additions to the top searched destination list this year.

Last year, Google Flights also ranked London, England, as the most desired international summer destination — along with Cancun, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Athens and others.

In terms of domestic destinations, Delta Air Lines said some of the top searched locations within the U.S. were Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami and Honolulu.

The Vacationer recently released a survey for expected 2024 summer travel — which found that 82% of Americans plan to travel this summer.

Although a high percentage, the number is down 3% from summer 2023.

Travel experts also noted that nearly 52% of Americans will fly to their destination, but 75% of Americans will plan at least one road trip as well.

The survey also found that less than 21% of those road trippers will go within 250 miles of home while 5.8% will travel over 1,000 miles to their destination.

For those looking to travel during peak summer months, such as June, July and August, six-year flight attendant Bernice Padilla told SWNS that she recommends aiming for May or September instead.

"May and September are great months to travel as they’re before and after peak summer here in the U.S.," she explained.

Padilla noted that these tend to be in the "shoulder" seasons and have fewer travel demands with fewer crowds and "more affordable prices."

FOX Business reached out to Delta Air Lines for additional comment.

Fox Weather’s Emilee Speck contributed to this report.