FAA launches new investigation into Boeing after company may have missed some 787 Dreamliner inspections

The FAA has opened a new investigation into Boeing after the company voluntarily informed the organization that it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplane, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA confirmed to FOX Business in a statement that they are investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections and whether company employees falsified aircraft records.

"As the investigation continues, the FAA will take any necessary action – as always – to ensure the safety of the flying public," the FAA said.

The FAA added that at the same time, Boeing is also reinspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system and must also create a plan to address the in-service fleet.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.