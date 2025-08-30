Expand / Collapse search
Airplanes
Published

2 SkyWest passengers hospitalized after turbulence diverts Houston-bound flight to Austin

At least one passenger was bleeding after the plane experienced strong turbulence, according to air traffic control audio

close
A SkyWest flight bound for Houston was diverted to Austin on Thursday due to strong turbulence and two passengers were transported to a hospital after landing. (VIDEO: Facebook/Gretchen Gilliam) video

Houston-bound flight diverted to Austin after strong turbulence that injured 2

A SkyWest flight bound for Houston was diverted to Austin on Thursday due to strong turbulence and two passengers were transported to a hospital after landing. (VIDEO: Facebook/Gretchen Gilliam)

A SkyWest flight was diverted to Austin, Texas, after experiencing turbulence so strong that it caused two passengers to be hospitalized with injuries.

SkyWest flight 5971, operating as United Express, departed Aspen, Colorado, at 4:43 p.m. local time on Thursday and was expected to land in Houston until strong turbulence altered the route, SkyWest Airlines told FOX 26 Houston.

The flight landed in Austin shortly after 8 p.m., more than three hours later than it was expected to land in Houston, according to FlightAware.

Skywest Airlines plane

A SkyWest flight bound for Houston was diverted to Austin due to turbulence. (SkyWest Airlines)

After a safe landing, EMS evaluated the 39 passengers and four crew members for potential injuries, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials told FOX 26. 

Two adult passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, the airport said.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Two adult passengers were transported to the hospital as a precaution. (Getty Images)

Air traffic control audio released on Friday revealed that at least one of the injured passengers experienced bleeding, according to local outlet KVUE. The flight attendant also said a stretcher would be needed at the gate.

When asked if any crew members were injured, the flight attendant said "possibly." A passenger can also be heard discussing the turbulence and how it caused a man to hit the ceiling of the plane in a video posted to Facebook by Gretchen Gilliam.

Oxygen masks deployed on SkyWest flight

A video taken by a passenger on the flight showed the oxygen masks deployed and personal items scattered in the aisle after the turbulence. (Video Screenshot - Facebook/Gretchen Gilliam)

"Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard and we are working with our partner United to assist customers," SkyWest said in a statement to FOX 26.