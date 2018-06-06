TECHNOLOGIES

Apple Park: Inside the $5 billion HQ

Apple Park is officially open in time for the launch of its new iPhone X. Envisioned by late Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs, the $5 billion, 175-acre corporate headquarters houses 12,000 employees, visitor center, café, Apple store and Steve Jobs Theater.

Equifax data breach: What you need to know

An estimated 143 million consumers, that’s almost half of the U.S. population may have had their personal information stolen due to a data breach at Equifax, one of nation’s major consumer credit monitoring agencies . Here’s what you need to know