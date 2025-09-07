Microsoft cloud service impacted in Middle East due to damaged fibers in Red Sea

Microsoft's cloud service is suffering disruptions due to undersea fiber optic cable cuts in the Red Sea, the company announced Saturday.

Microsoft's Azure is the second largest cloud services provider in the world, following Amazon's AWS. The company warned that users may experience higher latency when data traffic is sent through the Middle East due to the cuts.

"We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East. Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," Microsoft said.

The company did not offer an explanation for how the cables were damaged. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.

ISRAEL CONFIRMS STRIKE ON HOUTHIS IN YEMEN, MARKS SECOND TIME THIS WEEK

The Red Sea has seen significant economic disruption in recent months due to interventions by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The terrorist group has declared solidarity with Hamas and has vowed to continue attacking trade vessels so long as Israel's war in Gaza continues.

TRUMP URGED TO AID YEMEN’S ANTI-HOUTHI FORCES AS TERROR GROUP ESCALATES ATTACKS ON SHIPPING

The U.S. military and the Israel Defense Forces have launched intense air strikes against Houthi installations in Yemen. The official slogan of the Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) reads, "Allah is Greater. Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse on the Jews. Victory to Islam."

ISRAEL HAMMERS HOUTHIS WITH AIRSTRIKES, REBELS RESPOND AMID RED SEA FLARE-UP

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Microsoft has not indicated that Saturday's fiber cuts are due to sabotage.

Fox Business' Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report