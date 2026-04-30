Hertz, Uber team up to build robotaxi fleets in major mobility push

Hertz is expanding beyond its traditional car rental business through a new partnership with Uber aimed at powering both autonomous robotaxi fleets and driver-led rideshare operations, signaling a broader shift in the transportation industry.

Under the agreement, Hertz’s newly launched unit, Oro Mobility, will manage vehicle operations for Uber, including maintenance, charging, cleaning and logistics for autonomous vehicles.

The robotaxi service, which will use Lucid vehicles equipped with Nuro self-driving technology, is expected to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year, with potential "expansion opportunities" in 2027.

Hertz will also supply and operate fleets of vehicles driven by its own employees on Uber’s platform, building on a pilot program that has already expanded into Los Angeles and San Francisco with additional markets planned.

UBER, RIVIAN INK $1.25B DEAL TO PUT THOUSANDS OF ROBOTAXIS ON US STREETS

The partnership highlights a shift in the ridesharing model away from individual car ownership toward centrally managed fleets. Hertz is positioning itself as a transportation infrastructure provider, leveraging its expertise in large-scale vehicle logistics and maintenance.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 74.91 +0.43 +0.58% HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 6.29 +0.69 +12.32%

Uber, meanwhile, is continuing to emphasize a platform-driven model, relying on partners like Hertz to manage fleet operations as it scales both human-driven and autonomous rides.

For Hertz, the deal represents a high-stakes bet on a new growth strategy after years of turbulence, while, for Uber, it marks another step toward a hybrid network that could eventually integrate human drivers with self-driving vehicles at scale.

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"Partnering with Hertz’s Oro Mobility will help us continue to bring the best autonomous technology onto the Uber platform and accelerate the transition to a hybrid network in which both driver-led and autonomous rideshare operations can scale and serve communities reliably and efficiently," Uber's Andrew Macdonald said in a statement.

"By combining Uber’s global platform and marketplace leadership with Oro’s dedicated fleet management expertise, we are well-equipped to meet increasing rideshare demand and deliver a seamless, high-quality rider experience across the entire mobility ecosystem."