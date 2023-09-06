Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Google

Google reaches tentative settlement in lawsuit alleging customers were overcharged in US Play Store

Google has denied any wrongdoing in the case

close
Constellation Research founder R. 'Ray' Wang discusses the fight over the future of A.I. between Google and Microsoft on 'Varney & Co.' video

Google is surpassing Microsoft in AI: R. 'Ray' Wang

Constellation Research founder R. 'Ray' Wang discusses the fight over the future of A.I. between Google and Microsoft on 'Varney & Co.'

Alphabet-owned Google tentatively settled a class action lawsuit on Tuesday brought by 21 million consumers claiming the company overcharged its customers on the U.S. Google Play Store in violation of U.S. federal antitrust rules, according to a court filing.

Plaintiffs said they might have spent less money on apps and had additional options without the alleged monopoly.

Google has denied any wrongdoing in this case. The details of the settlement were not disclosed in the court filing.

GM, GOOGLE COLLABORATING ON GENERATIVE AI USES FOR AUTOMAKER

Google headquarters

Google tentatively settled a class action lawsuit on Tuesday brought by 21 million consumers claiming the company overcharged its customers on the U.S. Google Play Store. (Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Lawyers representing Utah's attorney general, the proposed class action plaintiffs and Google requested that the judge cancel a trial set for November 6, the filing showed. The settlement must receive approval from the court.

The case is part of wide-ranging antitrust litigation.

GOOGLE-PARENT ALPHABET DITCHES NEARLY 90% OF ITS ROBINHOOD STAKE

Google headquarters

Plaintiffs said they might have spent less money on apps and had additional options without the alleged monopoly. ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The proposed deal does not conclude pending complaints against Google app store practices from Epic Games, Match Group and other companies.

Reuters contributed to this report.