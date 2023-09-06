Google reaches tentative settlement in lawsuit alleging customers were overcharged in US Play Store
Alphabet-owned Google tentatively settled a class action lawsuit on Tuesday brought by 21 million consumers claiming the company overcharged its customers on the U.S. Google Play Store in violation of U.S. federal antitrust rules, according to a court filing.
Plaintiffs said they might have spent less money on apps and had additional options without the alleged monopoly.
Google has denied any wrongdoing in this case. The details of the settlement were not disclosed in the court filing.
Lawyers representing Utah's attorney general, the proposed class action plaintiffs and Google requested that the judge cancel a trial set for November 6, the filing showed. The settlement must receive approval from the court.
The case is part of wide-ranging antitrust litigation.
The proposed deal does not conclude pending complaints against Google app store practices from Epic Games, Match Group and other companies.
