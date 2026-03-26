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Elon Musk’s Boring Company eyes underground tunnel projects in 2 major US cities

New Orleans and Dallas were named candidates; Baltimore was cut following early discussions

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Several U.S. cities could soon see major underground transportation upgrades led by billionaire Elon Musk’s The Boring Company (TBC).

In a Tuesday post on X, the construction company named the winners of its nationwide "Tunnel Vision Challenge," naming New Orleans, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, as candidates for new transportation systems.

"Thanks again to all of the participants — your enthusiasm and positivity has been inspiring for the TBC team," the company wrote.

Baltimore, Maryland, was initially named as a winner, but TBC later announced Wednesday that the project will not move forward following early discussions.

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An electric car moves through an underground transit tunnel system during a major technology trade show.

A Tesla Inc. electric vehicle is driven through The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center Loop during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 5, 2023. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty)

The next phase will involve collaboration with local officials and regulators, along with geotechnical borings to determine feasibility.

In a Wednesday update, TBC provided additional details on its early discussions with local leaders in both Dallas and New Orleans, saying both proposed projects had "great initial meetings."

Two additional cities — Hendersonville, Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas — remain under consideration as discussions continue.

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Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16, 2023, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

The challenge, which launched in January, invited proposals for a one-mile tunnel concept, with the winning concept promised a free build.

Separately, TBC was recently selected to begin negotiations on a proposed underground transit system connecting Universal Orlando’s parks.

The company’s most notable project is the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop, which opened in 2021 after about a year of construction. 

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Signage outside The Boring Company facility in Bastrop, Texas, on Monday, March, 25, 2024. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The system reduced a 45-minute walk across the convention campus to roughly two minutes, according to its website.

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The Vegas Loop was later expanded in 2024 to 2.1 miles and five stations.

TBC could not be immediately reached by FOX Business for comment.

FOX Business' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.