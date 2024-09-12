Trump campaign dismisses energy spat with Germany foreign ministry: ‘nobody cares’

The presidential campaign for former President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed the ongoing spat it created with the German foreign ministry after the former president claimed Berlin was failing in its pursuit of clean energy and said, "nobody cares."

Germany’s foreign ministry on Thursday doubled down on its position and perpetuated the squabble when Minister for Europe and Climate Anna Luhrmann posted a message to X and said that responding to Trump's "disinformation" with "facts and humor" was the "right answer."

"As democrats, we can no longer allow false statements to stand uncommented," she added.

Luhrmann’s comments come after the foreign ministry made headlines on Wednesday, when it issued an unusually confrontational response to Trump’s claims during the presidential debate Tuesday night when he said Berlin had failed in its attempt to wean off fossil fuels.

"Germany tried that and within one year they were back to building normal energy plants," Trump claimed.

Within a couple of hours, the German foreign ministry clapped back and said, "Like it or not: Germany’s energy system is fully operational, with more than 50% renewables."

"And we are shutting down – not building – coal & nuclear plants. Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the latest," it continued. "PS: We also don’t eat cats and dogs."

The final comment was a jab mocking other claims made by Trump during the debate in which he referenced a story that said Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio allegedly ate the pets of the residents living there.

A former U.S. ambassador to Germany during the Trump administration, Richard Grenell, came to the former president’s defense in a post on X Thursday and claimed the German foreign ministry "lied."

"The 50 percent for renewables is only achieved for electricity," he said.

In her own post, Luhrmann contradicted the claims and claimed, "We have stopped using nuclear power and are burning less coal than we have since the 1960s. And our energy supply is and will remain stable."

When asked by Fox News Digital for a response to Luhrmann's comments, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung said, "Nobody knows who this random person is and nobody cares what she says."

The German foreign ministry declined to respond to the comments issued by the Trump campaign.